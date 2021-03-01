A boy awaits departure at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp in Syria, on February 20. Three children were killed and 15 more were injured after a fire broke out at the camp on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Three children killed and 15 injured in fire at Syrian refugee camp, Unicef says
- ‘There are more than 22,000 foreign children of at least 60 nationalities who languish in camps and prisons,’ Unicef director said
- Unicef called on authorities in the north-east of Syria and member states to do everything possible to repatriate children
Topic | Human rights
