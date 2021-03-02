Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Photo: AFP Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Photo: AFP
Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Photo: AFP
World /  Middle East

Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée demands Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman be punished for killing

  • US last week declassified report that publicly accused the crown prince of approving Khashoggi murder in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate in 2018
  • Biden administration stopped short of applying sanctions against the 35-year-old de facto leader, known by his initials MBS

Topic |   Jamal Khashoggi killing
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:08am, 2 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Photo: AFP Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Photo: AFP
Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE