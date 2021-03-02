Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Photo: AFP
Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée demands Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman be punished for killing
- US last week declassified report that publicly accused the crown prince of approving Khashoggi murder in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate in 2018
- Biden administration stopped short of applying sanctions against the 35-year-old de facto leader, known by his initials MBS
