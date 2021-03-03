Gilad Levi and Bar Pinto have founded the ‘Beard for All’ campaign challenging Israeli military rules forcing all male troops to be clean shaven. Photo: AFP Gilad Levi and Bar Pinto have founded the ‘Beard for All’ campaign challenging Israeli military rules forcing all male troops to be clean shaven. Photo: AFP
Gilad Levi and Bar Pinto have founded the ‘Beard for All’ campaign challenging Israeli military rules forcing all male troops to be clean shaven. Photo: AFP
Israel
World /  Middle East

Shaving face: Israel’s army faces legal battle over right to grow a beard

  • Israeli military rules compel all secular male troops to be clean-shaven, which is seen as discriminatory and counterproductive
  • There is a ‘Beard Exemptions for All’ Facebook group and a Supreme Court challenge has been filed, with some saying the army’s future is at stake

Topic |   Israel
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:30pm, 3 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Gilad Levi and Bar Pinto have founded the ‘Beard for All’ campaign challenging Israeli military rules forcing all male troops to be clean shaven. Photo: AFP Gilad Levi and Bar Pinto have founded the ‘Beard for All’ campaign challenging Israeli military rules forcing all male troops to be clean shaven. Photo: AFP
Gilad Levi and Bar Pinto have founded the ‘Beard for All’ campaign challenging Israeli military rules forcing all male troops to be clean shaven. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE