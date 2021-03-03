Gilad Levi and Bar Pinto have founded the ‘Beard for All’ campaign challenging Israeli military rules forcing all male troops to be clean shaven. Photo: AFP
Shaving face: Israel’s army faces legal battle over right to grow a beard
- Israeli military rules compel all secular male troops to be clean-shaven, which is seen as discriminatory and counterproductive
- There is a ‘Beard Exemptions for All’ Facebook group and a Supreme Court challenge has been filed, with some saying the army’s future is at stake
Topic | Israel
Gilad Levi and Bar Pinto have founded the ‘Beard for All’ campaign challenging Israeli military rules forcing all male troops to be clean shaven. Photo: AFP