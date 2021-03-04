The Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, seen in a December 2019 photo, was targeted by at least 10 rockets on Wednesday. Photo: AP The Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, seen in a December 2019 photo, was targeted by at least 10 rockets on Wednesday. Photo: AP
The Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, seen in a December 2019 photo, was targeted by at least 10 rockets on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Iraq
World /  Middle East

US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq base

  • The Pentagon says the deceased had a ‘cardiac episode while sheltering’ during the strike, and no service member were injured
  • At least 10 rockets slammed into the facility, in the first such attack since the US bombed targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week

Topic |   Iraq
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:21am, 4 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, seen in a December 2019 photo, was targeted by at least 10 rockets on Wednesday. Photo: AP The Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, seen in a December 2019 photo, was targeted by at least 10 rockets on Wednesday. Photo: AP
The Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, seen in a December 2019 photo, was targeted by at least 10 rockets on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE