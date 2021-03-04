The Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, seen in a December 2019 photo, was targeted by at least 10 rockets on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq base
- The Pentagon says the deceased had a ‘cardiac episode while sheltering’ during the strike, and no service member were injured
- At least 10 rockets slammed into the facility, in the first such attack since the US bombed targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week
