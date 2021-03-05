Pope Francis and Iraqi President Barham Salih attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad on Friday March 5. Photo: Reuters Pope Francis and Iraqi President Barham Salih attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad on Friday March 5. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis
Pope Francis arrives in Iraq for historic papal visit, amid coronavirus and security fears

  • The pope said he is travelling as a ‘pilgrim of peace’ and will also reach out to Shiite Muslims during his trip
  • The number of Christians in Iraq has collapsed over years of persecution and sectarian violence, from 1.5 million in 2003 to fewer than 400,000 today

Topic |   Pope Francis
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:24pm, 5 Mar, 2021

