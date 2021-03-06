Pope Francis (right) with top Iraqi cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani in Najaf on Saturday: Photo: Vatican Media/AP
Pope Francis holds landmark meeting with Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Ayatollah Ali Sistani
- The two religious leaders met at Sistani’s humble home in the holy city of Najaf
- The visit is one of the highlights of the pontiff’s trip to Iraq, where the cleric has played a key role in tamping down tensions
Topic | Pope Francis
