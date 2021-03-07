An anti-government protester flashes a victory sign in front of burning tyres in Beirut, Lebanon on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab warns of chaos as currency plunges
- ‘Lebanon is in grave danger and the Lebanese are paying the price,’ said Diab
- The crisis has driven nearly half the population of Lebanon into poverty, wiped out savings and slashed consumer purchasing power
