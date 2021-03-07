Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a bomb blast that targeted Sayed Mahmood Agha, chief of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a bomb blast that targeted Sayed Mahmood Agha, chief of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a bomb blast that targeted Sayed Mahmood Agha, chief of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghanistan
World /  Middle East

Car bomb kills Afghan intelligence directorate’s chief prosecutor Sayed Mahmood Agha

  • One of Agha’s bodyguards was also killed and eight others, including two civilian passers-by, were wounded
  • No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack

Topic |   Afghanistan
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:36am, 7 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a bomb blast that targeted Sayed Mahmood Agha, chief of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a bomb blast that targeted Sayed Mahmood Agha, chief of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a bomb blast that targeted Sayed Mahmood Agha, chief of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE