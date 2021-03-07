Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a bomb blast that targeted Sayed Mahmood Agha, chief of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Car bomb kills Afghan intelligence directorate’s chief prosecutor Sayed Mahmood Agha
- One of Agha’s bodyguards was also killed and eight others, including two civilian passers-by, were wounded
- No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack
Topic | Afghanistan
