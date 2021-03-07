Pope Francis attends a prayer for the victims of the war at Church Square in Iraq’s Mosul on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE Pope Francis attends a prayer for the victims of the war at Church Square in Iraq’s Mosul on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pope Francis attends a prayer for the victims of the war at Church Square in Iraq’s Mosul on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pope Francis prays for war victims in Mosul, an Iraqi city left in ruins by Islamic State

  • The pontiff told Muslim and Christian residents of Mosul that ‘fraternity is more durable than fratricide’
  • The city is home to ancient churches and mosques that were destroyed in 2017 during the bloody battle by Iraqi forces to drive out Isis

Updated: 5:09pm, 7 Mar, 2021

