A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Petah Tikva, Israel. File photo: Reuters
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 97 per cent effective against symptomatic coronavirus: Israeli study
- The companies said real-world data from Israel suggests prevention against asymptomatic disease also reached 94 per cent
- According to the findings, unvaccinated individuals were 44 times more likely to develop symptomatic Covid-19 than those who had received the jab
A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Petah Tikva, Israel. File photo: Reuters