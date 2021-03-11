A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Petah Tikva, Israel. File photo: Reuters A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Petah Tikva, Israel. File photo: Reuters
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 97 per cent effective against symptomatic coronavirus: Israeli study

  • The companies said real-world data from Israel suggests prevention against asymptomatic disease also reached 94 per cent
  • According to the findings, unvaccinated individuals were 44 times more likely to develop symptomatic Covid-19 than those who had received the jab

Updated: 9:43pm, 11 Mar, 2021

