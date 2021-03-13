An image from Lan Asket, an Instagram page started to speak out against sexual harassment in Kuwait. Photo: Instagram An image from Lan Asket, an Instagram page started to speak out against sexual harassment in Kuwait. Photo: Instagram
An image from Lan Asket, an Instagram page started to speak out against sexual harassment in Kuwait. Photo: Instagram
World /  Middle East

Kuwait’s #MeToo moment: women denounce sexual harassment in Lan Asket campaign

  • A rising number of women have broken taboos to speak out about the scourge of harassment and violence in public
  • Talk shows are covering the subject for the first time, while the Lan Asket campaign is helping to expose the daily experiences of women in the Gulf nation

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:50pm, 13 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An image from Lan Asket, an Instagram page started to speak out against sexual harassment in Kuwait. Photo: Instagram An image from Lan Asket, an Instagram page started to speak out against sexual harassment in Kuwait. Photo: Instagram
An image from Lan Asket, an Instagram page started to speak out against sexual harassment in Kuwait. Photo: Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE