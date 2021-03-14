Angry Jordanians stall the passage of a car of parliamentarians as it approaches a hospital in the town of Salt, Jordan on Saturday. Photo: AFP Angry Jordanians stall the passage of a car of parliamentarians as it approaches a hospital in the town of Salt, Jordan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Jordan’s health minister steps down after seven deaths in Covid-19 ward

  • Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh ordered an investigation into the deaths early on Saturday morning at the hospital in the town of Salt
  • King Abdullah II arrived at the Salt government hospital to help calm angry families who had gathered outside

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:04am, 14 Mar, 2021

Angry Jordanians stall the passage of a car of parliamentarians as it approaches a hospital in the town of Salt, Jordan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
