Angry people gather outside Al-Hussein Al Salt Hospital in Salt, Jordan on Saturday. Photo: AP
World /  Middle East

Coronavirus: outrage in Jordan as oxygen shortage leads to seven Covid hospital deaths

  • Jordan’s King Abdullah II ordered the head of the state hospital in the town of Salt, northwest of Amman, to resign
  • Health minister Nazir Obeidat told reporters he was assuming ‘full moral responsibility’ for what happened

Topic |   Disease
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:07am, 14 Mar, 2021

