Angry people gather outside Al-Hussein Al Salt Hospital in Salt, Jordan on Saturday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: outrage in Jordan as oxygen shortage leads to seven Covid hospital deaths
- Jordan’s King Abdullah II ordered the head of the state hospital in the town of Salt, northwest of Amman, to resign
- Health minister Nazir Obeidat told reporters he was assuming ‘full moral responsibility’ for what happened
Topic | Disease
Angry people gather outside Al-Hussein Al Salt Hospital in Salt, Jordan on Saturday. Photo: AP