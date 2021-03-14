Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord. Photo: Reuters
Iran says Israel is ‘probably’ behind attack on container ship in Mediterranean
- Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz declined to comment directly about the incident, but said Iran regularly sent weapons to its proxies in the region
- Iran’s state-run shipping company IRISL said it would take legal action to identify the perpetrators of the attack, which it called terrorism and naval piracy
