Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord. Photo: Reuters Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy
Middle East

Iran says Israel is ‘probably’ behind attack on container ship in Mediterranean

  • Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz declined to comment directly about the incident, but said Iran regularly sent weapons to its proxies in the region
  • Iran’s state-run shipping company IRISL said it would take legal action to identify the perpetrators of the attack, which it called terrorism and naval piracy

Reuters
Updated: 5:49am, 14 Mar, 2021

