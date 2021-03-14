Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: AP
Can Israel’s world-beating coronavirus vaccination drive deliver clear mandate for Netanyahu in fourth vote?
- Israel will hold its fourth election in under two years in March, and the prime minister hopes he can sneak over the line this time thanks to the jabs campaign
- But despite his apparent successes, polls point to another indecisive result, with the premier lacking a clear path to form a government
Topic | Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: AP