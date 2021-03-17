A man jumps over a bonfire as part of Chaharshanbe Suri celebrations in Tehran. Photo: Xinhua
Iran fire festival celebrations lead to three deaths, hundreds of injuries
- The Chaharshanbe Suri celebrations involve participants jumping over bonfires to purify themselves and ward off evil spirits
- One of the deaths came in Tehran, despite an overnight ban on gatherings imposed in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus
Topic | Iran
