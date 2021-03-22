Blood on a hospital floor in Atareb, a town in rural western Aleppo, Syria on Sunday. Artillery shells fired from government areas killed at least five civilians and wounded medical staff when they landed in front of the hospital. Photo: AP
Seven killed after Russian jets hit Syria hospital near Turkish border, say witnesses
- A woman and a child were among the seven civilians killed when mortar rounds hit the hospital in the city of Atareb
- A gas facility was hit near Sarmada city in Idlib province, but there were no immediate reports of casualties
