The 6000-year-old mummified skeleton of a child excavated from a cave in the Judaean Desert in Israel. Photo: Israeli Antiquities Authority / AFP
Ancient child’s skeleton found in Israel’s ‘Cave of Horrors’ along with Dead Sea scrolls
- A CAT scan revealed that the child, who had skin, tendons and hair partially preserved, was aged between six and 12 years old and thought to be a girl
- The 6,000-year-old skeleton was found along with ancient Dead Sea scrolls, which are among the earliest texts ever written in Hebrew
