Ancient child’s skeleton found in Israel’s ‘Cave of Horrors’ along with Dead Sea scrolls

  • A CAT scan revealed that the child, who had skin, tendons and hair partially preserved, was aged between six and 12 years old and thought to be a girl
  • The 6,000-year-old skeleton was found along with ancient Dead Sea scrolls, which are among the earliest texts ever written in Hebrew

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 3:59am, 22 Mar, 2021

