Tribesmen in Sanaa, Yemen, who are loyal to the Houthi rebels raise their weapons in salute to the rebels. Photo: AP
Saudi Arabia offers ceasefire to Yemen’s Houthi rebels
- The move by Saudi Arabia comes after the rebels stepped up a campaign of drone and missile attacks targeting the kingdom’s oil sites
- Riyadh made two concessions to the Houthis in the plan, while not offering everything the rebels previously wanted
Topic | Saudi Arabia
Tribesmen in Sanaa, Yemen, who are loyal to the Houthi rebels raise their weapons in salute to the rebels. Photo: AP