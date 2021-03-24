Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu react to first polls results in Jerusalem, Israel, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israel election: exit polls indicate no clear winner, leaving Benjamin Netanyahu’s fate uncertain
- The three-month campaign was largely devoid of substantive issues and focused heavily on Netanyahu’s personality and whether he should remain in office
- Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals that he dismisses as a witch hunt by a hostile media and legal system
Topic | Israel
