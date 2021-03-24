A giant container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking off one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes. Photo: Twitter
Giant ship blocks Suez Canal and causes 100-vessel pile-up, after being blown off course
- The Ever Given – which at 400m in length is longer than the Eiffel Tower laid on its side – became wedged lengthways across the canal early on Tuesday in Egypt
- Dozens of vessels either in the northbound convoy or arriving to transit the canal northbound are now waiting for the grounded vessel to be refloated
Topic | Egypt
