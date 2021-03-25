Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, died on Wednesday at age 75. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s deputy ruler, dies age 75
- When the United Arab Emirates formed its first Cabinet in 1971, Sheikh Hamdan became finance minister and held the post until his death
- Sheikh Hamdan became an influential horse owner and breeder, founding Shadwell Racing in Norfolk, England in the 1980s and growing it into a major international enterprise
Topic | Royalty
