Since the Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday, efforts to free the container vessel with dredgers, digging and the aid of high tides have yet to push it aside. Photo: Xinhua
Ship blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal imperils global trade as 150 vessels remain stuck
- Cargo ships behind the Ever Given will be reversed south back to Port Suez to free the channel, authorities say
Topic | Egypt
