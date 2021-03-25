Since the Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday, efforts to free the container vessel with dredgers, digging and the aid of high tides have yet to push it aside. Photo: Xinhua Since the Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday, efforts to free the container vessel with dredgers, digging and the aid of high tides have yet to push it aside. Photo: Xinhua
Ship blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal imperils global trade as 150 vessels remain stuck

  • Since the Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday, efforts to free the container vessel with dredgers, digging and the aid of high tides have yet to push it aside
  • Cargo ships behind the Ever Given will be reversed south back to Port Suez to free the channel, authorities say

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:49am, 25 Mar, 2021

