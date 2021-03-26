US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: United States will give US$15 million to Palestinians to deal with pandemic, says ambassador
- Under former US President Donald Trump, the US provided unprecedented support to Israel, slashing financial help for the Palestinians
- President Joe Biden’s administration announced that it was restoring relations with the Palestinians and renewing aid to Palestinian refugees
