Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships, after running aground, in the Suez Canal. Photo: Reuters
How the crisis in the Suez Canal could affect the price of your instant coffee
- The Ever Given container ship became jammed in the key trade route on Tuesday, blocking passage for ships hauling almost US$10 billion of goods through the Egyptian waterway
- About 12 per cent of global trade goes through the Suez, and the waterway is more known for its role in energy markets than agricultural commodities such as coffee
Topic | Trade
Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships, after running aground, in the Suez Canal. Photo: Reuters