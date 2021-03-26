People gather to inspect damaged carriages after two passenger trains collided in southern Egypt. Photo: dpa
Egypt train collision kills at least 32, injures dozens in latest deadly rail accident
- Local media displayed videos from the scene showing flipped wagons with passengers trapped inside and surrounded by rubble
- Egypt has been plagued with deadly train accidents in recent years that have been widely blamed on inadequate infrastructure and poor maintenance
Topic | Egypt
