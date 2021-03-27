Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in December 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
China and Iran expected to sign 25-year accord, Iranian state media says
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will sign the agreement during his two-day visit to Beijing’s long-time ally, says state news agency IRNA
- The accord is expected to include Chinese investments in Iran’s energy and infrastructure sectors
Topic | Energy diplomacy
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in December 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE