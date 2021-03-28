Netherlands football players wear shirts reading ‘Football Supports Change’ prior to the start of the World Cup 2022 group G qualifying match between The Netherlands and Latvia in Amsterdam on Saturday. Photo: AP
Netherlands players aim human rights protest at Qatar ahead of football World Cup qualifier
- Qatari authorities insist they have done more than any country in the region to improve worker welfare
- ‘We know that the workers who are building the stadiums for the 2022 World Cup are working under very difficult conditions. We cannot remain indifferent to it and do nothing,’ said Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt
