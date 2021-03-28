Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Photo: EPA-EFE
Saudi Arabia unveils campaign to tackle climate change and reduce carbon emissions
- Saudi Arabia also plans to plant 10 billion trees in the kingdom in the coming decades, said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
- ‘The kingdom, the region and the world needs to go much further and faster in combating climate change,’ Prince Mohammed said
Topic | Saudi Arabia
