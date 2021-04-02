Mansour Abbas, head of the conservative Islamic Raam party, speaks to a crowd in the Israeli village of Maghar in March. Photo: AFP Mansour Abbas, head of the conservative Islamic Raam party, speaks to a crowd in the Israeli village of Maghar in March. Photo: AFP
Mansour Abbas, head of the conservative Islamic Raam party, speaks to a crowd in the Israeli village of Maghar in March. Photo: AFP
Israel election: Islamic party leader Mansour Abbas emerges as surprise kingmaker

  • After an inconclusive vote, the Arab Israeli politician holds a pivotal role in determining whether a stable governing coalition can be formed
  • No Arab party has ever served in such a coalition, and the last time an Arab faction supported one was in the 1990s

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:50am, 2 Apr, 2021

Mansour Abbas, head of the conservative Islamic Raam party, speaks to a crowd in the Israeli village of Maghar in March. Photo: AFP
