A church can be found on the Glympton Park estate, along with the main house and parkland. Photo: Motacilla CC BY-SA 3.0
Saudi prince sells English country estate to King of Bahrain for over US$165 million
- The Glympton Park property in the Cotswolds includes the main house, which was constructed in the 18th century, parkland and a church
- The sale is one sign that wealthy buyers are looking outside London for holiday homes after the pandemic made living in the capital less attractive
Topic | Royalty
A church can be found on the Glympton Park estate, along with the main house and parkland. Photo: Motacilla CC BY-SA 3.0