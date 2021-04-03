Judge Mohammed Oreibi presides over the trial of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Baghdad in September 2006. Photo: AP
Iraq judge who presided over Saddam Hussein’s trial dies of coronavirus
- Mohammed Oreibi al-Khalifa, 52, served as lead judge on the genocide case, which saw the dictator convicted and executed
- The judge tolerated very few disruptions from Saddam during the trial, even throwing the deposed leader out of the courtroom several times amid fiery exchanges
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
