Iraq judge who presided over Saddam Hussein’s trial dies of coronavirus

  • Mohammed Oreibi al-Khalifa, 52, served as lead judge on the genocide case, which saw the dictator convicted and executed
  • The judge tolerated very few disruptions from Saddam during the trial, even throwing the deposed leader out of the courtroom several times amid fiery exchanges

Associated Press
Updated: 4:20am, 3 Apr, 2021

Judge Mohammed Oreibi presides over the trial of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Baghdad in September 2006. Photo: AP
