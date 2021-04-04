Jordanian King Abdullah II, right, in Amman, Jordan in March. Photo: Jordanian Royal Palace / AFP Jordanian King Abdullah II, right, in Amman, Jordan in March. Photo: Jordanian Royal Palace / AFP
Jordanian King Abdullah II, right, in Amman, Jordan in March. Photo: Jordanian Royal Palace / AFP
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Jordanian royal and top officials arrested during apparent thwarted coup attempt

  • There were unconfirmed reports that former Jordan’s Crown Prince Hamzeh bin Hussein was under house arrest
  • An unnamed official said Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, and Bassem Awadallah, a prominent official, were arrested ‘for security reasons’ along with ‘others’

Topic |   Middle East
Associated PressReuters
Associated Press  and Reuters

Updated: 4:31am, 4 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Jordanian King Abdullah II, right, in Amman, Jordan in March. Photo: Jordanian Royal Palace / AFP Jordanian King Abdullah II, right, in Amman, Jordan in March. Photo: Jordanian Royal Palace / AFP
Jordanian King Abdullah II, right, in Amman, Jordan in March. Photo: Jordanian Royal Palace / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE