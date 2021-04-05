Jordan’s former crown prince Hamzeh bin Hussein is under house arrest after an apparent thwarted coup. Photo: Reuters Jordan’s former crown prince Hamzeh bin Hussein is under house arrest after an apparent thwarted coup. Photo: Reuters
Jordan’s former crown prince Hamzeh bin Hussein is under house arrest after an apparent thwarted coup. Photo: Reuters
Jordan says Prince Hamzeh involved in ‘malicious’ plot to destabilise country

  • Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the former crown prince conspired with foreign elements but the plot was foiled at the ‘zero hour’
  • The US, Saudi Arabia and Arab countries across the Middle East issued strong statements in favour of King Abdullah III

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:22am, 5 Apr, 2021

