Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at Jerusalem’s District Court on April 5 as his corruption trial resumes. Photo: Reuters
Israel’s ‘crime minister’ Netanyahu traded favours like currency, corruption trial hears
- Benjamin Netanyahu is charged with bribery, fraud of breach of trust, accused of seeking to trade regulatory favours with media moguls in exchange for positive coverage
- Meanwhile, President Reuven Rivlin began talks to determine which leader has the best chance of forming a stable government following the March 23 election
Topic | Israel
