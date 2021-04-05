Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at Jerusalem’s District Court on April 5 as his corruption trial resumes. Photo: Reuters Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at Jerusalem’s District Court on April 5 as his corruption trial resumes. Photo: Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at Jerusalem’s District Court on April 5 as his corruption trial resumes. Photo: Reuters
Israel
World /  Middle East

Israel’s ‘crime minister’ Netanyahu traded favours like currency, corruption trial hears

  • Benjamin Netanyahu is charged with bribery, fraud of breach of trust, accused of seeking to trade regulatory favours with media moguls in exchange for positive coverage
  • Meanwhile, President Reuven Rivlin began talks to determine which leader has the best chance of forming a stable government following the March 23 election

Topic |   Israel
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:00pm, 5 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at Jerusalem’s District Court on April 5 as his corruption trial resumes. Photo: Reuters Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at Jerusalem’s District Court on April 5 as his corruption trial resumes. Photo: Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at Jerusalem’s District Court on April 5 as his corruption trial resumes. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE