Jordan’s King Abdullah II (left) laughs with his half-brother Prince Hamzah soon before departing for a tour of the US in April 2001. Photo: AP
Jordan’s King Abdullah II intervenes in royal drama involving Prince Hamzah
- In an audio recording released earlier, the prince had said he would continue to defy government orders to stay home and refrain from public statements
- Jordanian authorities said over the weekend that they had foiled a ‘malicious plot’ by Hamzah, who reportedly had foreign help
Topic | Royalty
