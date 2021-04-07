Representatives of the European Union and Iran attend nuclear talks at the Grand Hotel Vienna in Austria on Tuesday. Photo: Lars Ternes/EU delegation in Vienna via APA/DPAR
Iran calls Vienna nuclear talks ‘constructive’, with next round set for Friday
- Representatives from Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia met to discuss how to salvage the JCPOA deal abandoned by Trump
- Tehran has rejected direct talks with the US at ‘any level’ before Washington lifts the sanctions against the Middle Eastern country
Topic | Iran
Representatives of the European Union and Iran attend nuclear talks at the Grand Hotel Vienna in Austria on Tuesday. Photo: Lars Ternes/EU delegation in Vienna via APA/DPAR