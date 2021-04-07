A demonstrator wears a mask painted with the colours of the flag of East Turkestan during a protest by supporters of the Uyghur minority in Istanbul on April 1. Photo: AFP
Turkey summons China’s envoy over Uygur tweets
- The Chinese embassy said it ‘strongly’ condemned two Turkish politicians for their criticism of Beijing’s crackdown in Xinjiang
- Good Party leader Meral Aksener and Ankara mayor Mansur Yavas posted tweets commemorating a deadly 1990 conflict between Uygur separatists and Chinese forces
Topic | Xinjiang
