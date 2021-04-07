Riot police leave a courthouse during the trial of 497 defendants. Photo: AP
Turkey jails 32 former soldiers for life over failed 2016 coup attempt
- The failed coup included a raid on Turkey’s main state television broadcaster, whose newscaster was forced to read out a statement from the military junta leaders
- Turkey accuses US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen of masterminding the failed coup, a claim he has repeatedly denied
Topic | Turkey
