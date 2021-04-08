Jordan’s King Abdullah II gives a speech in Amman in December 2020. Photo: The Royal Hashemite Court via AP
Jordan’s King Abdullah says palace crisis ‘over’, sedition ‘nipped in the bud’
- Breaking his silence, the monarch says Prince Hamzeh, who was accused of a political conspiracy, is safe in the palace under his ‘protection’
- The crisis had laid bare divisions in a country usually seen as a bulwark of stability in the Middle East
Topic | Royalty
