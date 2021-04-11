Iran’s domestic-built IR-9 centrifuge is displayed at a ceremony to commemorate Iran’s nuclear achievements in Tehran, Iran. Photo: Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran via AP
Ignoring nuclear deal, Iran televises testing of advanced centrifuges
- Since January, Iran has been enriching uranium at up to 20 per cent purity, a step away from weapons-grade levels, though Iran insists it has no desire to develop a nuclear weapon
- Former US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the nuclear accord in 2018, accusing Iran of failing to live up to the agreement
Topic | Iran
