A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination in Herzliya, Israel. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: South African variant can ‘break through’ Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says
- Among patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, the variant’s prevalence rate was eight times higher than those unvaccinated – 5.4 per cent versus 0.7 per cent
- This suggests the vaccine is less effective against the South African variant, compared with the original coronavirus and a variant first identified in Britain
