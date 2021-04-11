A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination in Herzliya, Israel. Photo: Reuters A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination in Herzliya, Israel. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: South African variant can ‘break through’ Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says

  • Among patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, the variant’s prevalence rate was eight times higher than those unvaccinated – 5.4 per cent versus 0.7 per cent
  • This suggests the vaccine is less effective against the South African variant, compared with the original coronavirus and a variant first identified in Britain

Reuters
Updated: 4:41am, 11 Apr, 2021

