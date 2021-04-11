Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for ‘high treason’, defence ministry says
- The soldiers were convicted of ‘the crime of high treason in cooperation with the enemy’ in a way that threatens the kingdom and its military interests, the defence ministry said
- The statement named the three soldiers – Mohammed bin Ahmed, Shaher bin Issa and Hamoud bin Ibrahim – without identifying which enemy they were accused of aiding
