Jordan’s King Abdullah II, centre, Prince Hamzeh, second left, and others visit the tomb of the late King Hussein in Amman, Jordan on Sunday. Photo: Royal Court Twitter Account via AP
Jordan’s Prince Hamzeh makes first public appearance since arrest
- The royal palace released a photo and video with Abdullah and Hamzeh joining other dignitaries at the grave of their father, the late King Hussein
- Sunday’s appearance by Prince Hamzeh indicated that he was safe, but it remained unclear whether he had come voluntarily or had been released
Topic | Middle East
Jordan’s King Abdullah II, centre, Prince Hamzeh, second left, and others visit the tomb of the late King Hussein in Amman, Jordan on Sunday. Photo: Royal Court Twitter Account via AP