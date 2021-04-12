Ali Akbar Saleh, the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran. Photo: Iranian Presidency / AFP Ali Akbar Saleh, the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran. Photo: Iranian Presidency / AFP
Iran
Iran says Natanz atomic site blackout an act of ‘nuclear terrorism’, raising regional tensions

  • Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, stopped short of directly blaming anyone for the incident
  • If Israel caused the blackout, it further heightens tensions between the two nations, already engaged in a shadow conflict across the wider Middle East

Associated Press
Updated: 1:56am, 12 Apr, 2021

