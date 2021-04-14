A tugboat drags the Ever Given in the Suez Canal after the container ship was successfully freed and re-floated on March 29. Photo: TNS
Egypt impounds Ever Given until owners pay compensation for blocking Suez Canal
- The massive vessel was stuck in the canal for six days, holding up cargo worth billions of dollars
- Egyptian authorities are seeking US$900 million in compensation
Topic | Egypt
A tugboat drags the Ever Given in the Suez Canal after the container ship was successfully freed and re-floated on March 29. Photo: TNS