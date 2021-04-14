The silos of the Beirut port, destroyed in a giant blast on August 4 last year, in the Lebanese capital. Photo: AFP
‘Chinese, Germans, Russians’ vie to rebuild Beirut port destroyed by 2020 monster blast
- Chemical explosion in the port last year killed 200 people and destroyed entire neighbourhoods
- Several countries are said to be interested in rebuilding the port and the surrounding areas
Topic | Middle East
The silos of the Beirut port, destroyed in a giant blast on August 4 last year, in the Lebanese capital. Photo: AFP