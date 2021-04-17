A screen grab from a videoconference showing views of centrifuges and devices at Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment plant. Photo: TNS
Iran begins enriching uranium to 60 per cent, its highest level ever
- Although 60 per cent is higher than any level Iran previously enriched uranium, it is still lower than weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent
- Iran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful but its detractors say Tehran had a military nuclear programme until the end of 2003
Topic | Iran
A screen grab from a videoconference showing views of centrifuges and devices at Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment plant. Photo: TNS