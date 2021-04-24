Palestinians shout slogans during a rally in Gaza city early on Saturday condemning overnight clashes in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. Photo: AFP
Israeli police arrest 44 after night of chaos in Jerusalem
- Security forces separately clashed with Palestinians angry about Ramadan restrictions and Jewish extremists
- Residents braced for possible further unrest as police stepped up security and the US embassy appealed for calm
Topic | Middle East
