Lebanese-born Palestinian businessman Jihad Mohamad and the ‘Quds Rise’, the first electric car produced in Lebanon, in Beirut on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Lebanon’s first electric car makes its debut despite economic crisis and power cuts
- The unveiling comes as Lebanon struggles amid its worst economic crisis in decades and imported car sales are at a record low
- Potential Lebanese buyers will be offered the opportunity to pay for half the US$30,00 electric car in dollars with the rest paid in Lebanese pounds, according to the car’s maker
